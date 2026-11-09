Sam Claflin On a Possible Return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6: “I’d Love to Tread the Boards With Johnny Again” [Exclusive]

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of , and now, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ Philip actor Sam Claflin has shared exclusively with ComicBook that he is interested in a potential return to the franchise. The most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, hit theaters in 2017, and nearly a decade later, there has been very little movement on the sequel. It seems one obstacle has been whether Captain Jack Sparrow actor (and undisputed star of the franchise) Johnny Depp would return, as that has been identified as a dealbreaker for audiences.

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However, Pirates fans have never really lost hope, and recent comments from Depp have suggested that he’s more open to returning as Jack Sparrow than many have been thinking. Now, yet another Pirates actor, Sam Claflin, has voiced some interest in returning as well, specifically naming Depp as among the reasons he would love to return. Check out his comments from his recent conversation with ComicBook below.

Audiences Could Be Seeing Philip in Pirates of the Caribbean Once Again

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Speaking exclusively with ComicBook about his potential interest in appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Claflin said, “100%. I think that was my first-ever film, and I think I’ve learned a lot in the industry since then. I was a rabbit in headlights through that experience, so as much as I did have a lot of fun, I think I could have a lot more fun with it, and there’s obviously, as you pointed out, there’s so many ways you could go with that character. Whether he’s now this sort of underwater merman type creature or whether he sort of himself has, after getting brokenhearted, has become someone who’s a pirate himself, I don’t know.”

Claflin continued, “There are so many directions to go, and it’s such an incredible world. These are films I grew up on watching, so being a part of that, even a small part, was such a privilege and a joy, and I can only hope that they make another one. Whether I’m in it or not, as a fan, I will be watching. I’d love to tread the boards with Johnny again on that front.” Clearly, Claflin is enthusiastic about the idea, and he makes some great points. After all, following On Stranger Tides, Claflin starred as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (and then The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2), meaning that, along with his many other roles in the time since, he has considerably more experience, including in major franchises.

It would therefore be thrilling to see Claflin return to the world of Pirates of the Caribbean and see what he could do now. The question simply remains: will Pirates of the Caribbean 6 truly happen? Right now, that’s uncertain. However, it is luckily seeming more and more likely.

What are you hoping to see from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if it happens, in terms of returning actors, storyline, and more? Let us know in the comments down below.