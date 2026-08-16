Pirates of the Caribbean Exec Provides Update on Johnny Depp Returning as Jack Sparrow

It’s been 9 years since the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise last had a film in theaters with Dead Men Tell No Tales, but it seems the franchise is just about ready to sail once more. An exciting new film is starting to take shape , and it seems as if that new era is set to move forward. That said, there is still the big question of whether or not Jack Sparrow would also make a return, and now one of the franchise’s top executives has addressed whether or not Johnny Depp could reprise the beloved role

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While Pirates of the Caribbean 6 wasn’t one of the many films showcased at D23, we did get a meaningful update on the franchise directly from Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer. When asked by Deadline whether or not we could see Depp return as Sparrow in Pirates 6, Bruckheimer revealed they are trying to make it happen, saying, “We’re talking to Johnny. We’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.”

Jerry Bruckheimer reveals conversations have been had with Johnny Depp about returning as Captain Jack Sparrow:



"We're talking to Johnny. We're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done."



(Source: @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/MowZQ9d3Uk — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 16, 2026

Jack Sparrow’s Return Could Create The Perfect Bridge For A New Pirates Era

Image via Disney

While the Pirates of the Caribbean movies are full of wonderful characters, there’s no one more synonymous with the franchise than Depp’s Jack Sparrow, and he’s been a major part of all five films. Even with lower critical reception and box office results on the most recent two films, they still made good money, and Depp’s Sparrow was still a highlight throughout them.

That’s why, even with a new era on the way for the franchise, it would still be great to have Sparrow involved somehow, as his inclusion could be the perfect bridge to that next chapter of the franchise. Rumors have suggested that the next film will actually involve Sparrow’s son as well as Robbie’s mystery character, and the approach is reportedly to capture the tone of the original movies with an added modern edge. If you’re going to involve the Sparrow legacy, then having Sparrow involved makes all the sense in the world.

At that point, you can have a true passing of the baton to a new cast of characters, and Sparrow can either walk off into the sunset or get a true hero’s ending. Either way, his chapter will effectively be closed, and you can move the franchise forward in a major way while still getting one more appearance from a legendary character.

Getting fans to turn out in this tumultuous box office climate is always a challenge, as for every Spider-Man: Brand New Day there are multiple films that don’t end up meeting box office expectations, so you figure Disney will certainly want to use every element they can to give Pirates 6 a fighting chance.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently has no release date.