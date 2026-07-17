Sam Neill Finishing Shooting 4 Movies Before His Death, Including a Major Blockbuster

Sam Neill spent nearly five decades building one of film’s most versatile careers, moving from Australian art-house features like My Brilliant Career to genre staples such as The Hunt for Red October and Event Horizon, all while cementing his global fame as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. In 2023, the New Zealand actor revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and after undergoing an experimental treatment called CAR-T therapy, he announced this past April that he was officially cancer-free. That victory made his death on July 13 in Sydney, at age 78, all the more jarring for fans and collaborators, arriving not from the disease he had just defeated but from a sudden, unrelated pneumonia complication. Details now emerging from Neill’s team reveal that his creative output in his final year was far from finished.

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Neill “had filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year, all of which will be released within the coming months,” his longtime agent, Philip Grenz, revealed following the actor’s death. Two of those completed projects are already known: the romantic comedy The Last Resort and the MonsterVerse sequel Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. The identities of the remaining two titles have not been disclosed, an unusual gap considering Grenz’s statement places their release within just a few months. That timeline also reveals Neill had an unusually active period in the year preceding his death, even though he was still battling cancer.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Will Give Sam Neill a Blockbuster Goodbye

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova stands as the biggest title among Neill’s final projects, ensuring one of his farewell performances reaches the widest possible audience. Directed by Grant Sputore, the film is the sixth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, following 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it arrives in theaters in 2027, with Dan Stevens returning as Trapper alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Matthew Modine, and Delroy Lindo. Neill’s role in the production has not been detailed publicly, and Legendary Pictures has kept his character under wraps since his casting was announced in April 2025. It’s curious, though, that one of his final movies will involve giant lizards, just like his most famous role.

Neill first played Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original, then reprised the role in 2001’s Jurassic Park III and again in 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, where he reunited with fellow original cast members Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum for the first time in nearly three decades. Across three films and three different directors, Grant remained the face of the franchise’s founding era, the skeptical paleontologist whose distrust of cloned dinosaurs anchored the original story. It will be interesting to see if Neill’s character in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will interact with the Titans with the same restraint.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

Which of Sam Neill’s final performances are you most looking forward to seeing? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!