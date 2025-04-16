Godzilla x Kong 3 Adds A Jurassic Park Favorite (And We’re Excited)

The Godzilla x Kong franchise always felt one step removed from being Jurassic Park. Thanks to its latest cast addition, The Monsterverse is even more connected to Jurassic Park. Deadline reports that Sam Neill will join the cast for the next Godzilla x Kong film. Jurassic Park fanatics would recognize Neill for his lead role as Alan Grant in the first Jurassic Park movie, a role the actor would reprise in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World: Dominion. Neill will join the third Godzilla x Kong motion picture alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dan Stevens is the only confirmed returning actor to appear in the third installment, with no word on whether Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Ilene Andrews will appear. Hall’s character was the ostensible human lead of the previous two Godzilla x Kong films, but early reports of the third movie suggest it will focus primarily on a new cast of human characters. Stevens’ character, Trapper, first appeared in Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, serving as a veterinarian specialized in giant monsters like Kong. No synopsis for the third film’s plot exists, and Sam Neill’s role has not been officially named yet.

Brent Lewin/Getty Images for AFI

Godzilla x Kong 3’s Cast is Impressive

Godzilla x Kong 3’s cast is filled with talented veterans like Neill and Lindo, alongside up-and-comers like Dever, who seemingly will be headlining the film. The movie started principal filming this month and is scheduled to release worldwide on March 29th, 2027. Adam Wingard, the director of the first two Godzilla x Kong motion pictures, is not returning to the director’s chair for the third installment. The movie will instead be directed by Grant Sputore, the same man behind the Netflix film I Am Mother.

The production of the third Godzilla x Kong film comes amid Toho’s ambitious intention for the Godzilla franchise. It’s been reported that Toho intends to invest heavily to make the franchise a more global phenomenon, with the plan to open new attractions, new stores, and more movies. The company already plans to make a direct sequel to the highly acclaimed Godzilla Minus One film with the same director, Takashi Yamazaki. It’s unknown how Legendary Pictures’ Monsterverse fits with Toho’s ambitious plans, but the recent entries in the Legendary motion pictures have been box office hits.

H/T: Deadline, Bloomberg