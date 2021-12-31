Samaritan Poster for Sylvester Stallone's Superhero Movie Released by Prime Video

Sylvester Stallone's rugged superhero returns from obscurity in a new poster for his Prime Video movie, Samaritan. Of course, Samaritan isn't the first time the former Rocky actor has appeared in a superhero movie, having starred in director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, where he voiced King Shark in the latter movie. However, Samaritan gives Stallone the leading role of a superhero who went missing after an epic battle 25 years ago. The new poster for the flick shows Sylvester Stallone in the present day, wearing street clothes with a puffer jacket and hood over his head, along with an image of him in his heroic costume.

"25 years ago the world's greatest hero vanished," the poster reads. It also has the Samaritan's release date on Prime Video, which is August 26th. The movie had a bumpy road to its release, going on a two-week hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is directed by Overlord's Julius Avery on a screenplay from Escape Room's Bragi F. Schut with writing from Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Zak Penn (Ready Player One), and Chuck MacLean (City on a Hill) based on a story by Schut.

"We didn't really have superheroes," Samaritan director Julius Avery explained of growing up in the 1980s. "We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of."

(Photo: Prime Video)

While Avery says the concept of the film will be deeply rooted in humanity, it will include a lot of bombastic action and epic moments, especially on behalf of Stallone.

"This is a big event movie – we see our heroes kicking ass," Avery confirmed. "We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

Joining Stallone in Samaritan are Javon "Wanna" Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, and Dascha Polanco. Walton plays a young boy who comes to the realization that a famed superhero (played by Stallone), who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago, may in fact still be around.

Are you ready to see Sylvester Stallone become the Samaritan? The movie debuts August 26th on Prime Video.