Samuel L. Jackson Just Confirmed Nick Fury’s Next MCU Appearance (& It’s Big)

Forget Captain America, Iron Man, or really any of the Avengers. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is easily one of the favorite heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while he’s a favorite, he’s also a character we haven’t necessarily seen as much of in recent years, spending time off world following the events of the Infinity Saga, only reappearing in Secret Invasion and The Marvels. In fact, The Marvels and Secret Invasion were the last times we saw Fury and many hoped he’d return in Avengers: Doomsday but when Jackson was not among the confirmed cast for the upcoming film, fans were left wondering when they’d see him again. Now, we have the answer.

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In an interview with The Direct, Jackson revealed that Nick Fury will return, just not in Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, plan to see Fury’s return in the “next movie… [the] movie after this one.” That movie? That would be Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jackson Has “No Idea” What Secret Wars Will Be About (But He Could Play a Major Role)

When asked if there was anything that he could tease about Avengers: Secret Wars, Jackson kept it pretty cool and said that he had “no idea. [Marvel] hasn’t told me anything, other than, ‘You’re not gonna be in this movie. You’ll be in the next.” While that doesn’t give anything away, it doesn’t mean that Fury won’t have a significant role in the film. We already know that Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to bring in a lot of the MCU’s major figures and is also rumored to have a plot centering around a realm called Battleworld. Reportedly, the pieces left from the collapsed multiverse after Avengers: Doomsday will create Battleworld, with the surviving heroes having to come together to face off with Doctor Doom. if this is indeed the case, Jackson’s Fury would be a huge asset.

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Not only has Fury long been a major force in the MCU during its earlier eras, but we also know he’s been off Earth for the Multiverse Saga. This will give him unique perspective and experiences that could prove useful in going up against the biggest threat that the heroes have ever faced. After all, Fury is the man who put together the Avengers in the first place. If he can save the world by building a heroic superteam once, who is to say that he can’t use those same skills to do it again. More than that, it’s worth noting that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel also has not been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday. Give her relationship to Fury, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Captain Marvel returned right along with Fury, giving the heroes a one-two-punch that might very well turn the tide against Doom. She’d be the brawn, but he’d be the brains, if you will.

For now, however, we have to get to Avengers: Doomsday to see what that film sets up for the MCU and its heroes. That film is currently set to hit theaters in December, with Avengers: Secret Wars expected one year later on December 17, 2027. Of course, that opens up another question as a recent report indicated that the filming schedule for Secret Wars has been delayed — which means we might have to wait a little longer for Fury to return.

What do you think about Nick Fury coming back in Avengers: Secret Wars? Sound off in the comments.