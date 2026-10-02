The Avengers: Secret Wars Filming Delay Might Not Be a Problem After All (& You Can Thank Doomsday)

MCU fans are plenty excited about Avengers: Doomsday, the release for which is just around the corner on Dec. 18, but already, that movie feels like part one of a two-parter, concluding with Avengers: Secret Wars. Thankfully, audiences will seemingly not have all that long to wait for the next installment, as Secret Wars is currently slated to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. Notably, there will also reportedly be no new movies released within that one-year window, also suggesting that the two are intertwined narratively (again, only intensifying how eager many fans are to see what both fans hold—a sentiment that is only likely to grow after Doomsday has been released). Because of that, though, there were major concerns about the future of Secret Wars and how long this wait would actually be when it was reported that Secret Wars’ filming schedule had been delayed.

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For many, that signaled that Secret Wars would not actually be coming out when it was supposed to; however, a new update has just suggested there may not actually be any reason to worry. Specifically, a new report shared by James Mack has stated, “There is no ‘delay’ in filming for Avengers: Secret Wars. A good portion of the movie has already been filmed simultaneously during the production of Avengers: Doomsday. The official production starting in January is completely fine, so don’t worry about it.” While not everyone is currently convinced by this news, this does actually align with some chatter earlier this summer that Secret Wars and Doomsday may have had some overlap with filming. And, just based on the fairly quick turnaround from Doomsday’s release to Secret Wars, that would make sense as an approach.

Marvel is certainly a “never say never” type of franchise—after all, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. are all returning in Doomsday after their time with Marvel seemed very much over after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (with Hiddleston’s Loki return already confirming that wasn’t the case for him)—so it can’t be said with certainty that the release date for Secret Wars will remain the same. However, at this point, there’s very little reason to believe it will be affected. According to this report, for one, some filming has already taken place. In addition to that, though, the fact that Marvel has no new MCU theatrical release coming between Doomsday and Secret Wars suggests that they understand the significance of this movie, getting it right, and getting it into theaters quickly to maintain audience’s attention.

Hopefully, that’s the case. It wouldn’t necessarily be disastrous for the movie to be pushed back some, but it certainly wouldn’t be good news. It would be likely to frustrate fans, but perhaps even more significantly, it would suggest struggles on Marvel’s part, and that’s no doubt the exact opposite of what the franchise is going for in this new era, which is rumored to be completely rebooting the MCU after Secret Wars. That’s only rumored for now, but whether that’s the case or not, the fact that Marvel needs Secret Wars to land is undisputed. Time will tell, but this most recent update is at least a little more promising.

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