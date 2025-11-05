It’s Official, KPop Demon Hunters Is Getting a Sequel (But You Won’t Be Happy With the Release Date)

KPop Demon Hunters has officially locked down plans for a sequel, but fans are not going to be happy with how long it’s going to take to come out. This year has seen some big successes for Netflix so far, but undoubtedly the biggest is KPop Demon Hunters. Debuting with the streaming service earlier this Summer, it has continued to dominate its Top Movies list in the weeks and months since. Going from being the most watched animated original to the most watched original Netflix film of all time in just weeks, fans are already eager to see what could be coming next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have finalized the deal for a second film with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The bad news of this report, however, is that the sequel is currently eyeing a 2029 release window for the project. This does make a lot of sense considering the first film was in development for years before it finally made its release with Netflix, but is definitely going to be a bummer to fans hoping to see a new film as soon as possible.

Why Is KPop Demon Hunters 2 Taking So Long to Come Out?

Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

The current eyeing of 2029 for a KPop Demon Hunters 2 is definitely going to be a blow to fans of the first film as that’s an incredibly long gap in between releases. But it lines up with the fact that animated films of this type (especially with one as strong of a response as this one) need as long as they can possibly get to develop with the best end product in mind. If fans want a film that can somehow meet or even surpass the quality of the first, the team behind it need as much time as they can get to make that happen.

When previously asked about a potential KPop Demon Hunters sequel by the BBC earlier this year (while also shooting down any live-action plans), director Maggie Kang assured fans that there were some ideas to explore and how “there’s definitely more we can do with these characters in this world.” But ultimately, the director also noted how it’s going to be something that everyone would want to see, “And whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see.”

Why Is KPop Demon Hunters Getting a Sequel?

Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

As for why KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel, it’s pretty much a no-brainer. Although the film didn’t really receive a lot of support by Sony Pictures Animation before it was unceremoniously dumped on Netflix, we’re in an entirely different world now. The film quickly became a monster that could not be stopped as it dominated both streaming charts and real world music charts thanks to the strength and popularity of the musical’s soundtrack (which has a very real chance at awards season success).

Sony and Netflix are now doing everything they can to foster this into a franchise of its own. Fans have seen the film collaborate with Fortnite, halloween costumes, food and much more in just the months since its release. With a second film now in the works, we’re likely going to see much more merchandise in the coming years heading into that release. KPop Demon Hunters is looking to lock down a whole generation of fans with its releases, so we’ll see how that looks as the decade comes to an end.

HT – Bloomberg