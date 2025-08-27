Netflix’s Record-Breaking New Movie Is Already Getting A Sequel

It’s official, a sequel is on the way for Netflix‘s biggest movie ever. For years, the star-loaded action-comedy Red Notice was Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time. Despite that, the Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson-led film never got a follow-up from Netflix, perhaps due to the high cost of the cast making it a poor business proposition despite its high viewership. However, Netflix is going full steam ahead on a sequel to the new holder of its “most-watched movie” title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KPop Demon Hunters is getting a second movie. The news comes not only after the animated movie dominated the Netflix chart for weeks, but also after Kpop Demon Hunter held the top spot at the box office for a weekend. Variety reports that Sony and Netflix are currently in early talks to reteam for a sequel to the hit movie. Co-director Maggie Kang previously discussed ideas for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel and said she wanted to move away from focusing solely on Huntr/x’s lead vocalist, Rumi, and delving further into the histories of her fellow group members, Zoey and Mira.

KPop Demon Hunters Will Return

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation.

Both Kang and fellow co-director Chris Appelhans are expected to return to direct the KPop Demon Hunters sequel, though talks are still in the early stages. It also remains to be seen whether Netflix and Sony opt to give any sequel a limited theatrical release following the success of the sing-along event.

KPop Demon Hunters was a project developed by Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix as part of Sony’s first look deal with the streaming service, under which Sony Pictures Animation develops projects specifically intended for release on the Netflix streaming service. Given the massive success of KPop Demon Hunters, it’s unsurprising that Netflix is seeking ways to further expand the popular title. Along with the sequel, Netflix has already been hard at work creating KPop Demon Hunters experiences in both Philadelphia and Dallas, which are expected to be ready ahead of the upcoming Holiday season.

Overtaking Red Notice to become Netflix’s most-watched movie ever is the latest feat accomplished by the popular film, after becoming the first-ever Netflix movie to top the box office charts for a weekend, thanks to Netflix and Sony releasing a sing-along version of the movie into theaters for a special two-night event. KPop Demon Hunters has only been available to stream for a little over two months and continues to dominate the charts, including those of the music industry, with the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack topping the Billboard charts.

KPop Demon Hunters‘ Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 97% Fresh, with audiences giving it a 91% rating on the Popcornmeter. In its very limited theatrical run for the sing-along version, KPop Demon Hunters earned over $18 million at the domestic box office. Both the original version of KPop Demon Hunters and its sing-along version continue to dominate the Top 10 on Netflix’s movie charts.

KPop Demon Hunters features an impressive cast that includes Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, Yunjin Kim as Celine, Ken Jeong as Bobby, Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-ma, and Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming exclusively on Netflix. Are you excited about the sequel? Let us know in the comments.