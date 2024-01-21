Saoirse Ronan Reveals Her Scrapped Cameo in Barbie

Saoirse Ronan says she would have played one of the "weird" Barbies in the blockbuster.

Last summer, Barbie director Greta Gerwig revealed that the blockbuster film was set to feature a handful of cameo appearances that just didn't work out — including one from Lady Bird and Little Women star Saoirse Ronan and now, Ronan is revealing exactly what that cameo would have entailed. Speaking with Variety, Ronan revealed that while she doesn't know what TImothee Chalamet would have played, she would have been one of the Barbies at Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie's house.

"I don't know what he was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie," Ronan said. "I don't know how to take that. I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn't ever get to do it, and it wasn't in the movie."

When asked about the scene, she added, "I can't even remember now, but it was weird. I think I'd be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn't look at anyone."

Ronan Missed Out on Her Barbie Cameo Due to Schedule

Ronan had previously explained that she was unable to film a Barbie cameo due to her work producing and starring in The Outrun while Barbie was filming.

"I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there," Ronan said. "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it.'

Dan Levy Recently Revealed He Turned Down Playing a Ken

Ronan isn't the only actor who wasn't able to appear in Barbie due to scheduling issues. Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy recently revealed that he turned down a role of one of the Kens in the film and it is something that haunts him. Levy revealed that he was going to play one of the various Kens but had to turn down the role due to scheduling conflicts, though he desperately tried to make it work.

"Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to," Levy said. "So, yeah. I guess I was technically unavailable to do that."

He added, "I think Greta had such a like wonderfully bizarre and magical aesthetic idea of what that movie was. I would have loved to play in her world. I think she is one of the great, young auteurs of our time."

Levy went on to say that having to decline Barbie is something that still haunts him, descripting it as a "tough day" when he had to say no.

"Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes," Levy said. "It's not like it isn't like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day."

Barbie Is Coming Back To Theaters

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures distribution presidents Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps announced that Barbie is headed back to theaters for one week starting Friday, January 26th.

"We've said it before and we'll say it again, we've never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is Barbie," said Goldstein and Cripps. "This masterful vision for Mattel's doll could only have come from the creative minds of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and in Greta's hands, Barbie became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story. Greta and the film's producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come. We're proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience Barbie on the big screen."