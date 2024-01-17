Barbie Returning to Theaters for One Week Only

After breaking records and lighting the 2023 box office on fire, Barbie is heading back to theaters for one more round of big screen showings as awards season draws to a close. Warner Bros. Pictures distribution presidents Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps announced on Wednesday that Barbie would be getting another stint in theaters beginning Friday, January 26th. There is one catch to this theatrical return, however: Barbie will only be back on the big screen for a single week.

This theatrical return comes at a good time for Barbie. Not only is there a lack of major theatrical releases at the end of January, but it also hits right during campaign time for the Academy Awards. The Oscar nominations will be announced a couple of days ahead of Barbie's rerelease, so this gives the film the opportunity to be fresh on everyone's minds once again.

"We've said it before and we'll say it again, we've never seen anything like the absolute cultural phenomenon that is Barbie," said Goldstein and Cripps. "This masterful vision for Mattel's doll could only have come from the creative minds of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and in Greta's hands, Barbie became a must-go, must-see, must-wear-pink cinematic experience that was a brilliantly subversive commentary on our society, couched in an undeniably entertaining story. Greta and the film's producers, artisans and cast, especially Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, delivered a one-of-a-kind film that we know will be viewed and talked about for years to come. We're proud to have it as part of the Warner library of classics, and are excited to give moviegoers another chance to experience Barbie on the big screen."

Tickets for Barbie's theatrical return will go on sale next week.

Ryan Gosling on Performing at the Oscars

Barbie's breakout song "I'm Just Ken" recently won the Critics Choice Award for Best Original Song, giving it some momentum heading into the Academy Awards. Traditionally, all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards are performed live during the show. The Oscar nominations haven't been announced yet, but there is a lot of optimism that "I'm Just Ken" will be nominated there as well.

Should the song earn an Academy Award nomination, everyone will hope to see Gosling perform it live on stage. When asked about the possibility recently, Gosling said he hadn't been asked yet, which makes sense given that the nominations haven't been released.

"Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about," Gosling told W Magazine. "Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?"