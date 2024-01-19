Barbie: Sharon Stone Shares Previous Movie Pitch

Sharon Stone revealed that she had a movie pitch for Barbie back in the 90s. On Instagram, America Ferrera posted her acceptance speech from the Critics Choice Awards and her contemporary shared the story of how she tried to get the property off the ground more than 20 years ago. Stone explained that she had the backing of Mattel and still got laughed out of the room at the time by an unnamed studio. The beloved actress also thanked Ferrara and her co-stars for their hard work in bringing Barbie to the big screen. While the Critics Choice Awards were very friendly toward the film, a lot of observers are doubtful the movie can claim The Oscars prizes that many would expect. We'll all have to see. But, there's little doubt about the cultural impact of Greta Gerwig's movie.

"I was laughed out [of] the studio when I came [with] the Barbie idea in the '90s [with] the support of the head of Barbie," Stone told America Ferrara on Instagram. "How far we've come. Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance."

Barbie Doesn't Happen Without Other People Pushing The Envelope

(Photo: Warner Bros./Mattel)

In a lot of ways, Barbie would not have been Barbie without the steady hand of Greta Gerwig. The director and her partner Noah Baumbach crafted an original script around a massive intellectual property. Barbie could've taken any number of forms, but this unique approach really pay dividends among audiences. Gerwig and Robbie spoke about what it took to get here in a Deadline Contenders panel late last year.

"There's no way we could be on stage and have done what we got to do if those women hadn't done it," Gerwig mused about the women creative forces who predated Barbie. "So don't feel alone in this place. I feel like there's lots of them who've come before and will come after."

"I'll just jump in and say what Greta is too humble to say," Robbie quickly interjected. "She has literally changed the game. From now on, it's different because of what she's done. It's massive. And someone is going to come forward with another original idea that requires a big budget, and there's going to be a female lead, and they're going to point to Barbie and say, 'But that made money.' Everyone's gonna go, 'Oh, right we're gonna have to green light this.' And that's amazing."

Could Barbie Get A Sequel?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the hottest topics coming out of last summer was the idea of a Barbie sequel. Variety actually spoke to Margot Robbie about meeting up with Ken again. The star understand the desire for another entry in Barbie land, but the movie wasn't completely designed around more installments. In Robbie's eyes, that drive for sequels on top of sequels is a more modern invention. Wow the right script might make the actress change her mind, at the moment they are focused on original storytelling.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie explained.

"Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works," she continued. "She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

Would you have liked to see Sharon Stone as Barbie? Let us know down in the comments!