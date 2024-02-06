Saturn Awards: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Wins Best Comic Book Movie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 walked away from this year's Saturn Awards with the Best Comic Book Movie award. Hosted for the second year in a row by actor/comedian Joel McHale (DC's Stargirl, Community), the 51st Annual Saturn Awards took place February 4th at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport hotel and celebrated the best of the best in genre entertainment commemorated only by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror since its inception in 1972. On hand to accept Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's win for Best Superhero Film was Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige.

"Thank you @saturnawards for Best Comic Book Movie to Vol. 3 & thanks to Kevin Feige & @simon_hatt for accepting & their kind words (and thanks to @stefceretti for this video!)" Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn wrote in an Instagram post, which included a video of Kevin Feige walking on stage to accept the award. Feige called out and recognized James Gunn, who has left Marvel Studios to accept the co-CEO role at DC Studios, where he's hard at work developing the next set of DC films for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Kevin Feige reveals Deadpool 3 logo

Another development that shouldn't be overlooked regarding Kevin Feige's Saturn Awards appearance is the hat he was wearing. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Feige, who is always wearing a baseball hat, was wearing one that had a mashup of Deadpool and Wolverine's logos, leading fans to speculate that this could be the new logo for Deadpool 3.

Instead of featuring the original logo release with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's initial teaser for the project, Feige's new hat splits the faces of Deadpool and Wolverine—complete with yellow and cobalt cowl—in half. The official name for Deadpool 3 has yet to be revealed, and it's unclear if the movie will retain a more Deadpool-centric name or go into broader X-Men territory since Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is making his return to the big screen. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has teased a bloody road trip with the two fan-favorite mutants.

"We're happily back at work, and now that we know it's coming out next summer, we are working our asses off to make the best movie possible, and it's feeling good," Levy said late last year, before adding, "It does feel like we're back at it freshly and more deeply informed about what this movie wants to be."