Marvel Studios Teases Deadpool 3 Logo With Kevin Feige's Latest Hat

Deadpool 3 is the only film on the release slate for Marvel Studios this year, and the Disney-owned outfit will soon begin marketing the film for its summer release. In fact, that marketing may have already begun thanks in part to the appearance of Kevin Feige at the latest edition of the Saturn Awards. Sunday night, the Marvel Studios boss appeared at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror's annual gala sporting a new Deadpool 3 hat.

Instead of featuring the original logo release with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's initial teaser for the project, Feige's new hat splits the faces of Deadpool and Wolverine—complete with yellow and cobalt cowl—in half. See a glimpse at the new ball cap below.

Kevin Feige wearing his ‘DEADPOOL 3’ hat with Deadpool and Wolverine’s logos 👀 pic.twitter.com/xL5B6qohBG — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) February 5, 2024

The official name for the threequel has yet to be unveiled, and it's unclear if the movie will retain a more Deadpool-centric name or go into broader X-Men territory since Jackman's Wolverine is in it a substantial amount. Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy, after all, has teased a bloody roadtrip with the two fan-favorite mutants.

"We're happily back at work, and now that we know it's coming out next summer, we are working our asses off to make the best movie possible, and it's feeling good," Levy said late last year, before adding, "It does feel like we're back at it freshly and more deeply informed about what this movie wants to be."

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed during a different interview at the height of the strikes. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Levy directed the film from a script by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

