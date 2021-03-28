Save Ralph Teaser Sees Taika Waititi as Down on His Luck Rabbit

Last year, Taika Waititi won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing the film Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and co-starred in. Despite the title, the movie had nothing to do with rabbits, but the same cannot be said about the upcoming short film Save Ralph. Written and directed by Spencer Susser, this stop-motion movie stars Waititi as a rabbit named Ralph who was previously used for animal testing. The movie also features the voices of Ricky Gervais, Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Pom Klementieff, Tricia Helfer, and Rodrigo Santoro. Many of the actors involved took to Instagram this week to share the poster for the film and Susser posted a teaser.

“This is a cool thing that is coming soon. If you don’t watch it and love it then you hate animals and we can’t be friends anymore,” Waititi wrote on Instagram. “So proud to be part of this short film to help end animal testing,” Gervais captioned his post. “You can watch this beautiful short movie #SaveRalph on @spencersusser ‘s Instagram!🐰💗,” Klementieff added. “Loved being a part of this 🐰 ,” Munn wrote. “Proud to take part in this short film to help ban animal testing,” Helfer posted. You can check out the poster in the Instagram post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by spencer susser 🌱Ⓥ (@spencersusser)

In addition to voicing the lead in the short film, Waititi has also been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and more.

“I think it’s going to be really good,” Waititi previously teased of the upcoming fourth Thor film. “We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year… It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”



Save Ralph will be released by Humane Society International on April 6th. Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.