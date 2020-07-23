Taika Waititi Calls Thor: Love and Thunder "Insane" and "Romantic"

✖

This time last year, Sand Diego Comic-Con was revealing tons of exciting Marvel announcements, but thanks to the coronavirus delays, information on the MCU has been pretty scarce these days. Thankfully, director Taika Waititi just left some breadcrumbs for fans itching to see Thor: Love and Thunder. During a recent interview with BBC, Waititi was asked about the upcoming movie, which will mark the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise. In addition to Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, the movie will also see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Considering the amazing final product that was Thor: Ragnarok, we're not surprised Waititi has called the next movie "insane". However, he also said it's going to be "romantic!"

“I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Back in April, it was announced that Thor: Love and Thunder would be moved from February 18, 2022, to February 11, 2022, as part of a scheduling shift announced by Disney. Waititi had a hilarious response to this very small change. “What the hell. I'm on holiday,” Waititi joked.

Towards the beginning of quarantine, Waititi was keeping fans updated on his daily life, which featured everything from having his kids cut his hair to jokingly announcing he was quitting film. He even hosted an Instagram Live event which featured guests, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson.

During Waititi's Instagram Live event, he spent a portion of his stream talking about Thor: Love and Thunder. Between discussing Korg's backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, the live stream was full of exciting Thor tidbits.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Other upcoming Marvel films include Black Widow on November 6th, Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on November 5th, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

