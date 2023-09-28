Saw X Producer Teases Other Franchise Veterans Have Asked to Come Back

Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith are back in Saw X, but there's a very real chance that other franchise veterans could return in other upcoming installments. The franchise might be getting a little long in the tooth, but audiences are undoubtedly hyped for the newest installment, which takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II, and brings Jigsaw front and center. In spite of being the inspiration for the franchise and the key antagonist in the early going, Jigsaw died in Saw III, and the world of Saw isn't one where bringing him back makes a lot of sense.

No names came up specifically, but in an interview in support of Saw X, producer Mark Burg teased that, once this door was open, other actors from throughout the franchise approached him with ideas for their own returns.

"There are two other [actors] that have said, 'Hey, if you make one, can I be in it?'" Burg told EW.

Jigsaw -- real name, John Kramer -- was suffering from terminal cancer, so there are only so many movies where he could keep running from his fate. Rather than giving him a miracle cure, producers decided to kill the character off. Now, in Saw X, we learn that he pursued a miracle cure...and lost his absolute mind when it turned out to be a fake.

Saw started off with seven installments, beginning with James Wan's (Aquaman) breakout film in 2004, and ending with Saw 3D: The Final Chapter back in 2010. Following its finale, the franchise was put on ice for for quite some time, before taking on two attempts at reboots. Jigsaw (2017) told the story of Kramer's secret first apprentice, who was recruited from the early stages of his wrongdoings before the first Saw. Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) revealed a copycat that uses Jigsaw's legacy to begin an era of more twisted games. Both attempts were met with really bad responses, which is why Lionsgate is going back to a fan-favorite director and the franchise star for this newest installment.

In Saw X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Saw X will be in theaters on September 29th.