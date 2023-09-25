Xbox Teams Up With Saw X for Interactive Stream and a Giveaway

Saw X will be out in theaters on September 29th, and ahead of that release, Lionsgate and Xbox are teaming up for an interactive, community-focused stream this week. In line with the themes of Saw X and the rest of the tortuous movies in the series, the stream will task the Xbox community with solving trap-like puzzles in order to "free" an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S from Jigsaw's grasp. Narratives aside, the stream will also feature giveaways in the form of a new Xbox, Saw collectibles, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

The stream itself will take place a bit earlier than the release of the Saw X movie and will be watchable via the Xbox account on Twitchon September 27th at 11 a.m. P.T. In a preview of what's to come, Xbox teased what kinds of prizes fans can expect as well as what they'll actually have to do in order to earn those prizes.

Xbox's Saw X Livestream

If you've seen Twitch streams where users have to issue certain commands via messages in the chat, you'll already have an idea of how this interactive livestream will play out. In a post on the Xbox Wire announcing the plans for the Saw X livestream, Xbox said viewers will have to solve the traps by making the right decisions via those commands. Of course, these interactive streams are often filled with people who may or may not have the best outcome in mind when using chat commands, so whether or not the community can actually work cohesively on the challenge remains to be seen.

"Jigsaw invites the world to 'play a game' in the form of an interactive livestream that gives viewers everywhere the chance to become a Saw protagonist. Jigsaw has trapped a range of items in one of his infamous traps, and it's up to the viewers to use Twitch commands to solve the puzzle," Xbox said. "If the trap is disarmed, participants have the chance to win prizes, including the newly launched Xbox Series S – 1TB in Carbon Black, a Saw Billy Puppet and 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions."

Jigsaw wants to play a game. Good thing he came to us.



Get ready for a chance to win some @Saw prizes on September 27, then see #SawX in theatres this Friday 🪚 https://t.co/S1hbwxjYRh pic.twitter.com/ZLp1qnSb97 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 25, 2023

The official rules for the giveaway weren't published alongside the announcement, so it hasn't been made clear yet just how many Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and other prizes will be given away during the event nor was it explained how people would be chosen to win those prizes.

Saw X

Of course, the real reason for this stream is to hype up the new Saw X movie which will be the first that we've gotten since 2021. The Saw Twitter account has been teasing some of the gruesome traps in the movie off and on leading up to its release, but now that it's nearing the movie's release date, fans are becoming more wary of seeking out info on the movie lest they come across spoilers.

If you haven't been keeping up with the movie as much, below is a spoiler-free synopsis to set the stage for when this Saw movie takes place and what to expect from it.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps."