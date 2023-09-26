New Saw X Clip Released

Now just days from release, the filmmakers behind Saw X have released another extended clip from the film. Shared by Lionsgate on Monday, viewers are taken straight back into the demented mind of Tobin Bell's Jigsaw. Since it's a publicly released video, naturally the clip doesn't include anything gory. Instead, it introduces three new characters to the movie, including one that's been strapped to what appears to be an electric chair.

The clip also features the return of Billy the Puppet, Jigsaw's terrifying sidekick that most would consider to be the face of the franchise. See the clips for yourself below.

congratulations… you’ve all proven your worthiness to receive a glimpse into some of my latest work…



Even though producers of the franchise experimented with spinoffs, Saw X is a return to form back to the "regular" timeline of the Saw franchise. That said, those produces say it's still too early to count on more franchise films beyond the upcoming thriller.

"We're kind of superstitious," producer Oren Koules previously told ComicBook.com. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

What Is Saw X About?

You can check out the synopsis for Saw X below.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw X is set for release on September 29th.