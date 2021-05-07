Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Now Married After Surprising Wedding

✖

In a surprise announcement, Marvel star Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live headwriter Colin Jost have officially tied the knot. The long time couple made the announcement on Instagram via the Meals on Wheels, a cause they're using their wedding wish to support. Featuring an image of the Staten Island Ferry with the caption "Jost Married," the post reads: "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," read the caption. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

Johansson and Jost have been dating since 2017 and officially got engaged in May of last year. This will mark the Black Widow star's third marriage, having previously been married to actor Ryan Reynolds and later French journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has one daughter. The nuptials are Jost's first.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October of 2019, Johansson revealed the circumstances of how Jost proposed to her earlier that year, saying he did in a romantic way and that "he killed it.

"It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that [Saturday Night Live] news desk he's hiding," Johansson said (H/T ET Online) "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."

We wish the couple many years of happiness and a wonderful future together.

(Cover photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)