Avengers: Endgame’s Scarlett Johansson Gets Engaged to Colin Jost

It looks like some congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson. After dating for two years, the actress has officially gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend Colin Jost according to a new report by the Associated Press.

According to the new report, Johansson and Jost got engaged recently after dating quietly for a couple of years. There is no set date for the wedding at this time says Marcel Pariseau, Johansson’s publicist.

Fans are now sending their congrats to the actress and her fiance. Recently, Johansson and Jost made a public outing together for the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Endgame. The couple was photographed looking as happy as could be, so fans are sending their well wishes to the pair.

For Johansson, this marriage will be her third. The actress was first married to actor Ryan Reynolds before the pair separated. The star was then married to journalist Romain Dauriac in October 2014 shortly after having her first child Rose. The couple separated in 2016 before officially divorcing in September 2017. Later than year, the actress began her relationship with Saturday Night Live co-writer and actor Colin Jost.

This announcement is a joyful one for fans, and supporters are glad to hear Johansson is livingly happily. Not too long ago, the actress did remind the world of the hardships which come with being a celebrity as Johansson told ET about a harrowing experience she had with the paparazzi. After filming a talk show to promote Avengers: Endgame earlier this spring, Johansson revealed a set of men stalked her as she left the set and broke numerous traffic laws all in the sake of getting photos of her with her daughter.

“Yesterday, after leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Show, I was followed by 5 cars full of men with blacked out windows who were running red lights and putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk so they could follow me to find out where I was staying and subsequently stalk me and my young daughter for the duration of my stay,” Johansson shared.

“The paparazzi put people’s live at risk, so they can wait for days in quiet neighborhoods in blacked out cars and try to follow me to the playground and photograph my child and other people’s children in a safe place that should be off limits but isn’t. All of this is perfectly legal. After yesterday’s incident, I felt it was my duty as a concerned citizen who was being pursued dangerously and stalked to go to the local precinct and seek guidance there. I would encourage others in a similar situation to go to the police.”

So, are you ready to send your congrats to the happy couple?