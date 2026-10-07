Scarlett Johansson Returns to Horror In Chilling First Teaser for New Exorcist Movie

Scarlett Johansson is best known for big blockbusters like Marvel’s Avengers and Jurassic World Rebirth, but next fans will see her in the horror film The Exorcist: Martyrs. The latest attempt at an Exorcist reboot (following The Exorcist: Believer in 2023), Martyrs is being written and directed by Mike Flanagan, one of horror’s most acclaimed creators right now (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep).

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Fans have been hopeful that The Exorcist: Martyrs will be a much better reboot of the franchise with Flanagan involved. And, based on the first-look teaser for the film, it will indeed be a terrifying return to The Exorcist universe.

The Exorcist: Martyrs First Teaser Hypes The Trailer Release

Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist: Martyrs only in theaters March 12. Trailer out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/KmzWwhUyyk — The Exorcist Martyrs (@exorcistmartyrs) October 7, 2026

The Exorcist: Martyrs teaser reveals that the full trailer will be released this Friday, October 9th. In the 15 seconds of sizzle reel footage we get, we see Scar Jo, her fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe alumnus Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), and young Jacobi Jupe (Hamnet) all in states of dark distress as some hellish demonic evil terrorizes their lives.

The teaser is very atmospheric, and the photography from Flanagan’s collaborator Michael Fimongnari (Doctor Sleep, The Fall of the House of Usher) is once again lavishly dark and gorgeous. That’s half the fame when it comes to an Exorcist movie: making the demonic look cinematic.

What Is The Exorcist: Martyrs About?

Universal Pictures

In The Exorcist: Martyrs, Scarlett Johansson plays NYPD homicide detective Julie Miller, a rookie who is “eager to establish herself.” Julie starts investigating a series of murders seemingly connected to a satanic killer she arrested 13 years prior. The deeper she looks into the case, the more she senses something evil stalking her – and her 12-year-old son Max (Jupe).

The Exorcist: Martyrs already feels like it could be a sick flip on the Oscar-winning original film by William Friedkin (based on William Peter Blatty’s novel). The ominous time jump of 13 years, and Johansson playing a single mother, feel like a setup for a horror story about a mother having to make an impossible choice. It feels like Max may not get the same happy ending as Linda Blair’s Regan MacNeil.

The cast of The Exorcist: Martyrs also includes Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Sasha Calle (The Flash), John Leguizamo (The Menu), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Carl Lumbly (Captain America: Brave New World), John Gallagher Jr. (The Belko Experiment), Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), and Flanagan’s wife, actress Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House).

The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer will drop on Friday. The film will be released on March 12, 2027. Are you hyped for it?