Scary Movie 6 Confirms the Funniest Character in the Franchise Is Actually Coming Back

Scary MoVIe, as it’s officially titled, continues to indicate it’s going to be a real treat for fans of the first two movies. For one, Marlon Wayans Shorty) and Shawn Wayans (Ray) are returning to both star in and write the film while Keenan Ivory Wayans, who directed the first two, will be assisting on the script. Then there’s Anna Faris and Regina Hall, who are returning as, respectively, Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. As Scary Movie V showed, it’s simply not Scary Movie without them. Then there is the host of favorites who put their stamp on the first film, with almost every major cast member of that film returning after 26 long years.

To that latter point, it seems as though we might be in store for a reunion with some Scary Movie 2 veterans, as well. At least one, anyway, as it’s confirmed that Chris Elliott’s Hanson, the caretaker of Hell House with one tiny hand, will be returning.

Just Keep Any and All Turkeys Away From Him

image courtesy of dimension films

The last we saw Hanson (who was loosely based on Hannibal Lecter), Cindy had beaten the ghost of Kane out of him at Hell House and she, along with Brenda, Ray, Shorty, Dwight (David Cross), Theo (Kathleen Robertson), and Buddy (Chris Masterson) escaped. Then, back at their college campus, Cindy and Buddy had started a relationship only for Hanson to show up once again, at which point he’s accidentally run over by Shorty.

But apparently, Hanson lived through that. He wouldn’t be the first to come back from death in a Scary Movie, though. For instance, in the first one, Brenda is killed, yet she’s back with no explanation in Scary Movie 2. She also died in Scary Movie 3 and was brought back without a shred of explanation in Scary Movie 4.

Speaking of characters who died in the original Scary Movie who have been confirmed for Scary MoVIe, Jon Abrahams and Peacemaker‘s Lochlyn Munro will be returning to the roles of, respectively, Greg Phillipe and Bobby Prinze. Also reprising their roles are Dave Sheridan and Cheri Oteri, who will once again play Doofy Gilmore and Gail Hailstorm.

At this point, the only one who doesn’t seem to be returning is Shannon Elizabeth. Never say never to that though. After all, she returned to the American Pie franchise as Nadia in American Reunion, 11 years after last playing the character in American Pie 2.

The other newly announced cast additions are all new to the franchise. Two more Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr. and Kim Wayans, are joining the fold as is Saturday Night Live‘s Heidi Gardner. Will we get any more casting announcements? It would be great to see Elizabeth again, as it would be nice to see Scary Movie 2‘s Masterson, Robertson, and Cross (not to mention Andy Richter). Only time will tell.

Scary MoVIe hits theaters on June 12, 2026. Are you excited to see Hanson and his strong hand again? Let us know in the comments.