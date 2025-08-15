Scary Movie’s Best Stars Confirmed To Return for New Movie

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are stepping back into the shoes of Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. After sitting out the 2013 installment, the two stars are set to return in Scary Movie 6. Paramount Pictures and Miramax’s upcoming sixth installment in the popular spoof franchise is written and produced by the Wayans brothers – Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans – and Rick Alvarez. The film is set to release in theaters on June 12, 2026. Marlon announced Faris and Hall’s casting Friday on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the pair from the original 2000 movie.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again,” Faris, 48, and Hall, 54, said in a joint statement to Deadline.

Farris and Hall are the first announced cast members of the movie and have starred throughout the franchise as best friends who constantly find themselves in the middle of horror-movie-worthy plots that pull directly from and parody storylines in classics like Scream, The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Paranormal Activity. They made their debut in the roles in 2000’s Scary Movie, which kicked off the franchise and pulled in over $278 million at the box office. The three subsequent films – Scary Movie 2 (2001), Scary Movie 3 (2003), and Scary Movie 4 (2006) – released to similar success and helped shape the horror-comedy subgenre.

Faris and Hall were notably absent from Scary Movie 5, which released to lesser critical acclaim and box office success and starred Ashley Tisdale, Simon Rex, Terry Crews, Heather Locklear, Jerry O’Connell, Molly Shannon, and Snoop Dogg, among others. Faris said in an interview with PEOPLE last summer that she would be open to reprising her role as Cindy under two conditions: “money. But mostly all Regina!”

The upcoming sixth Scary Movie film was confirmed to be in the works in October. The Wayans brothers said at the time that they “couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.”

Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman added, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

Plot details and further casting haven’t been announced. The movie is being written and produced by the Wayans brothers and Alvarez, with Michael Tiddes directing. Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra are attached as executive producers.

Scary Movie 6 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 12, 2026.