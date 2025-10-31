Scary Movie 6 Official Title Trolls One of the Film Industry’s Dumbest Trends

Scary Movie 6 is in the works, and the new announcement has it spoofing one of the film industry’s dumbest trends for movie sequels. The Scary Movie franchise launched in 2000 during an era when spoof movies were beginning to flood the market. While most of these movies were critical and commercial failures, something about Scary Movie helped make it a success. The film spoofed Scream, while also targeting several other horror movies, with the Wayans brothers as the creative forces. Keenan Ivory Wayans directed the first two movies before David Zucker (The Naked Gun) took over for the next two. The last film arrived in 2013, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man).

Now, Scream 6 has been officially announced, and it has a joke in its title, spoofing a trend Hollywood has been using for too long. According to a casting call from Hylton Casting, the movie is filming in November 2025 and will go by the stylized name “Scary MoVIe.” The title uses Roman numerals for the number 6 (VI), which is something Hollywood has been doing for far too long and is no longer original.

Scary Movie 6 Slamming Movie Trends From the Start

Image Courtesy of Dimension Films

The fact that Scary Movie 6 will be known as Scary MoVIe shows that it is coming out shooting from the start. The most notorious was clearly the Fox Marvel movie The Fanta4tic Four, which made no sense at all since “4” has no meaning in the title’s pronunciation. There was also the title for Se7en, which is likely where Fox got the idea for the Fantastic Four title, although Se7en is a drastically better movie, and at least the “7” is in the word that matters here.

There have also been some weird ones, like how the horror movie The Witch was stylized as The VVitch, which indicates the time period it is set in, with the “VV” inspired by a 17th-century pamphlet that director Robert Eggers once saw. Other titles just tried to make the titles look cool, like with the sci-fi movie eXistenZ. Darren Aronofsky’s breakout movie was π, which, of course, stood for Pi.

Of course, the title is only the start. Scary Movie 6 will also target several horror movies again, this time hitting newer, critically acclaimed films. In a recent interview with ComicBook, Marlan Wayans said that the new movie will spoof everything from I Know What You Did Last Summer and the recent Scream movies to Longlegs. Get Out. Nope, and the best horror movie of 2025, Sinners.

While the Scary Movie franchise has been hit or miss over the years, there is always a need for laughter, and the Wayans brothers usually do well in this franchise. With horror movies becoming more and more acclaimed as the years go on, it might be the perfect time to deliver some quality horror spoofs. If Scary Movie 6 can recapture the magic of its first movies, this might offer a fun time for comedy horror fans.

