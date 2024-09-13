Sci-Fi Classics and Blumhouse Horror Blu-rays Are Super Cheap This Weekend Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Now would be a good time to start preparing for your Halloween movie marathons because there are a ton of Blu-ray deals happening on GRUV this weekend. This includes a huge sale on Blumhouse horror films that's happening between today, Friday the 13th through Monday the 16th of September. Eligible films include M. Night Shyamalan's Glass and Split in 4K, Five Nights at Freddy's in 4K, Get Out in 4K, and much more. They even have The Halloween Trilogy in 4K priced at $39.99, which is a lot better than the $54.95 price that Amazon is currently charging.

What's more, they're running a huge sale on sci-fi films that includes Mad Max, Dune, Pacific Rim, Blade Runner and Total Recall in 4K Blu-ray. You can check out All of GRUV's current Blu-ray deals right here. At the time of writing there are sales happening on hundreds of popular films in 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-rays, and DVD. Just keep in mind that that you can save an additional 20% using the code SIGNUP20 at checkout. Standard shipping is free.

Will Blumhouse Bring Back Friday the 13th?

Given that today is Friday the 13th, we're reminding horror fans that there was talk about Blumhouse Productions developing a revival for the Friday the 13th franchise in much the same way as they did with Halloween.

"Jason [Blum] and I are definitely in agreement that Friday the 13th is the thing we would love to get our hands on. I really want to go back to the basics," The Exorcist: Believer producer Ryan Turek shared with Inverse. "You don't need too many ingredients for a Friday the 13th film. You need summer camp, you need campers, and you need Jason Voorhees in a mask. Listen, I've gone on the record saying Halloween is the ultimate slasher film for me. That's my favorite slasher film of all time. But Friday the 13th as a franchise is one that I just bow down to. I just love everything about it. And if we were able to live in both worlds, like we do with Halloween, then to be able to live at Crystal Lake for a while would be so incredible."

The project was still in the forefront Jason Blum's mind back in March of this year:

"Friday the 13th is what I would do," Blum shared with Collider when asked about the next property he wants to revive. "It's not a Blumhouse project, but I'm trying to will it into being one. It's just a piece of IP I've always loved."