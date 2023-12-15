Scoob! Holiday Haunt Writer Reveals Andre Braugher Had a Role in Scrapped Movie

Warner Bros. has shelved multiple projects in order to receive tax breaks in the last year, and one victim of this tactic was Scoob! Holiday Haunt. The animated film was supposed to be a follow-up to 2020's Scoob!, and it was reported that 90% of the animated film was finished before the decision came. The movie was supposed to feature some exciting stars, including the late Andre Braugher. It was announced this week that Braugher had passed away at age 61 after a battle with lung cancer. Yesterday, Holiday Haunt writer and producer Tony Cervone took to Instagram to talk about Braugher's role in the scrapped film.

"Andre Braugher played our beloved Chef Dave in 'SCOOB Holiday Haunt'. When we met he asked us to tell him a little bit about our movie and ourselves. After ten minutes he said, 'I've always had a soft spot for Scooby-Doo, I'm in.' We were so happy he was. He was an extremely talented, kind, funny gentleman who performed his role as a cartoon chef with the same dignity he would Shakespeare. We were lucky to spend time with him. I am truly sorry his work went the way of a tax write off," Cervone wrote. You can view the post, which includes a photo of Chef Dave, below:

What Was Scoob! Holiday Haunt About?

The first look at Scoob! Holiday Haunt was shown during an HBO Max teaser at the end of 2021. Cervone confirmed a sequel was in the works and shared his excitement for the project before things fell apart. "Actually, we are kicking the tires on a follow-up to Scoob!" Cervone revealed to Comic Book Movie. "It hasn't been announced yet, but it's something we're all excited about. The whole creative team that made the first movie is still around and back and working on something new. It was neat to create this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe, and it's exciting to return to it."

The synopsis for Scoob!: Holiday Haunt reads: "To celebrate Scooby Doo's first Christmas, 10-year-old Shaggy and the gang take him to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred's favorite Uncle Ned. When the park is beset by a ghostly haunting, the kids must solve a 40-year-old mystery to save the resort and show Scooby the true meaning of Christmas."

How do you feel about one of Andre Braugher's last roles being in the now-scrapped Scoob! Holiday Haunt? Tell us in the comments.