Scoob!: Holiday Haunt Could Still Get Finished Despite Being Shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines this month for some shocking moves in an effort to save money. They've canceled many HBO Max shows, but the biggest news was their decision to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. However, Batgirl isn't the only movie that won't see the light of day. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was also shelved despite being far into the filmmaking process. Soon after the news broke, Scoob! producer Tony Cervone revealed that the movie's score was still being put together since the stage was already reserved and the musicians had already been paid. Turns out, the score isn't the only aspect of Scoob! that might get completed. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt could still get finished despite no plans to release it.

Sources have reportedly told THR that about 90% of Scoob!: Holiday Haunt is already complete. In addition to the score, the ADR work is also done. It apparently needs "a bit of polish to take it over the finish line," and it's estimated that will cost about $2 million. The movie cost about $35 million to make, and THR speculated that the decision to complete the film is a backup plan in case they change their mind about a release down the line. In the event of a reverse decision, Warner Bros. Discovery could hypothetically pay back the government's tax write-down. THR also hilariously suggested the hashtag #ReleasetheScoobTaxCut.

The first look at Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was shown during an HBO Max teaser at the end of 2021. Cervone confirmed a sequel was in the works and shared his excitement for the project before things fell apart. "Actually, we are kicking the tires on a follow-up to Scoob!" Cervone revealed to Comic Book Movie. "It hasn't been announced yet, but it's something we're all excited about. The whole creative team that made the first movie is still around and back and working on something new. It was neat to create this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe, and it's exciting to return to it."

The synopsis for Scoob!: Holiday Haunt reads: "To celebrate Scooby Doo's first Christmas, 10-year-old Shaggy and the gang take him to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred's favorite Uncle Ned. When the park is beset by a ghostly haunting, the kids must solve a 40-year-old mystery to save the resort and show Scooby the true meaning of Christmas."

