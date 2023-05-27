Scott Adkins Reveals Advice Jean-Claude Van Damme Gave Him

John Wick: Chapter 4 is getting its physical home media release next month, so ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with some of the movie's stars this week. One such actor is Scott Adkins, who plays Killa in the film. Of course, this isn't Adkins' first foray into action movies. The actor has appeared in many action films, including four with legendary action star Jean-Claude Van Damme. In fact, the actor revealed some cool advice Van Damme gave him while they were making The Expendables 2.

"No, he's got good control, Jean-Claude," Adkins said when Killian asked if Van Damme ever accidentally punched him in the face. "Remember him on Expendables 2, 'cause we were the baddies, I remember him saying to me, 'I'll give you some advice ... When you die, you die like a hero.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know what you mean. Ok, thanks, Jean Claude.' I didn't die like a hero because my head came off, but he did. Yes, but my head was took off by the blades of that chopper," he added with a laugh.

When Is Expendables 4 Being Released?

It's been over eight years since The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and fans of the franchise are eager to see the star-studded line-up of action stars return in the fourth movie, which was recently revealed to be titled Expend4bles. Currently, the upcoming movie is scheduled to be released on September 22nd.

The previous Expendables movies feature an impressive line-up of big names such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Terry Crews, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Chuck Norris, Ronda Rousey, and more. The upcoming fourth movie will see the return of Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. Franchise newcomers include Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

It was originally unclear if Expend4bles was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham's character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. It appears Statham will have a bigger role than Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram last October that he was done with the franchise and "ready to pass the baton on to Jason."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase on digital movie marketplaces before its physical home media release on June 13th.