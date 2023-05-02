John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets Home Video Release Date

The long-awaited John Wick: Chapter 4 landed in theaters back in March, and now fans will have the opportunity to make the experience a permanent part of their collection, as the film is set to hit home video in the coming weeks. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be hitting Digital HD by the end of the month and be available on physical media in June, with the film's release on home video also bringing with it a number of exciting special features that chronicle how the project came to life. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits Digital HD on May 23rd and hits 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand on June 13th.

Per press release, "Old friends and new foes come together when John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives on Digital HD on May 23rd and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand June 13th from Lionsgate. The high action-thriller, which has grossed a franchise-best $400 million+ at the global box office, directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise) as he returns in the titular role, joined by franchise regulars Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix franchise), Lance Reddick (TV's Lost), and lan McShane (Deadwood) while welcoming Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (IT franchise), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame), Shamier Anderson (Race), Rina Sawayama (TV's Turn Up Charlie), and Scott Adkins (Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday).

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe, and forces that turn old friends into foes."

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin: Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have a partnership that stretches all the way back to the first Matrix film. In this retrospective piece, we trace their remarkable friendship and decades-long collaboration.

Train Like a Killer: Weapons Master Robert "Rock" Galotti and Keanu Reeves reveal the rigorous training that Keanu had to endure to make John Wick: Chapter 4 a reality -- from gunplay, to jiu jitsu, to some hard-hitting stunt work.

Making A Killing: In John Wick, sets are not merely the backdrop for each scene -- they are integral parts of the action, with Wick often using whatever is on hand to take the fight to his enemies. Here we explore the craft at play in designing the sets of John Wick: Chapter 4 and the ways set design and action choreography go hand in hand in this legendary series.

The Psychology of a Killer: Chad Stahelski explores the psychology of John Wick, a character who, despite four films, is still a mystery in many ways. We unpack the complicated code of ethics that Wick lives by, and the ironic bonds he shares with the men trying to kill him.

The Blind Leading the Fight: John Wick: Chapter 4 witnesses the arrival of Caine, a blind killer played by legendary actor and martial artist Donnie Yen. With a style not seen since The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, Caine shows that a killer's greatest instincts come not from his eyes, but from his mind. Here we uncover Yen's journey on this film, exploring his prep for the role, his insight into the character, and his intense training regimen to portray this unlikely killer.

Suit Up / Shoot Up: Costume Designer Paco Delgado uncovers the cooler-than-cool suits worn by the assassins of John Wick that feature bulletproof lining -- just what every killer needs for a night out on the town. We also explore the more refined looks of the Marquis and the Old West-inspired garb of the Tracker.

Packing a Punch: Pulling off a kill takes a village. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the way Team Wick incorporates special effects into the practical stunts and locations of the film.

One Killer Shot: John Wick: Chapter 4 features one of the boldest single-take shots ever attempted in action filmmaking. Fight Choreographers Jeremy Marinas and Laurent Demianoff team up with Stunt Coordinator Scott Rogers to dive into the creative challenges that went into planning this one-shot sequence that sees John Wick take on Paris's deadliest killers.

Killing at the Speed of Traffic: Take a look at a nonstop action sequence featuring John Wick's car-fu at the Arc de Triomphe! The driving force of this piece will be a look at the effects achieved at the iconic location, and sets the stakes of every assassin in Paris descending on Wick.

A Shot in the Dark: The John Wick series takes audiences into a world that is both thematically and visually dark. For film crews, that meant enduring hundreds of night shoots, with crews switching to a virtually nocturnal mode of life for long stretches of production. Here we explore the tenacious work of cast and crew members who tough it out night after night in pursuit of Wick's dark, iconic aesthetic. Along the way, we explore some of the most iconic night scenes in the film, culminating with Wick's brutal staircase fight.

In Honor of the Dead: In creating John Wick: Chapter 4, Chad Stahelski drew on references from some of the greatest films ever made. Uncover the cinematic homages depicted in the film, from David Lean to John Woo, to the samurai epics of post-war Japan.

Theatrical Trailer 1

Theatrical Trailer 2

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits Digital HD on May 23rd and hits 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand on June 13th. You can check out your pre-order options right here.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments!