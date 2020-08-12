Scream 5 Star David Arquette Says It Would "Amazing" to Get More Sequels

(Photo: Dimension Films)

When a new Scream was announced, fans immediately began to wonder if it would be a reboot of the original 1996 movie or a continuation of the previous four films, with the enlistment of David Arquette as Dewey Riley confirming that we'd be returning to the world created by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson. While the actor has kept a tight lid on what we can expect from the new film, he recently professed his love for playing Dewey in the series and expressed his enthusiasm at the idea of getting to play Dewey in even more projects in the future.

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette shared with ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing. When [Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] approached me, I was in first, and now we've got Courteney [Cox] on board, hopefully Neve [Campbell] will join the team and then we can shoot this thing."

As far as getting to play Dewey many more times, Arquette admitted, "That would be amazing."

Arquette starred in all four original films, as did Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell. Given that Arquette and Cox are confirmed, it would seem like only a matter of time before Campbell is confirmed.

While fans wait to see Arquette return as Riley, we get to see him in the new horror-satire Spree.

In the film, "Meet Kurt (Joe Keery), a 23-year-old rideshare driver for Spree, who is so desperate for social media attention that he'll stop at nothing to go viral. He comes up with a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy - coining his evil scheme '#thelesson,' he installs a set of cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that would come from his lethal scheme, Kurt’s desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan's flaws. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path and becomes the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage."

Spree hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 14th. The new Scream is set to hit theaters in 2021.

