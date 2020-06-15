Scream Star Says Ghostface Will Come to His House If He Says Anything About New Film

“I’ve got such a big mouth, I can’t talk about anything,” jokes @DavidArquette. He says he doesn’t want to spoil details about the upcoming “Scream 5.” pic.twitter.com/LnvZBYm7eh — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 15, 2020

Since the news broke earlier this year that a new Scream was being developed, fans have wondered if it would be a continuation of the narrative that started back in 1996 with the debut film or if it would reinvent itself in some capacity, but if you're hoping to get any details from star David Arquette, we wouldn't hold our breath, as the star recently joked that the murderous Ghostface would pay him a visit if he revealed details about the new film. Arquette played Dewey Riley in all four original films, with his return seemingly hinting that he will be reprising his role, though he could potentially be appearing as a new character if the film is meant to serve as a reboot.

"They announced it, the contract that they sent me, literally I think it has, 'Ghostface comes to your house,' if you break it. Like, that's it, it's done, you're gone," Arquette shared with AP. "It's an intense contract, so I'm not really sure about what I'm allowed to say or talk about but I'm really excited to be a part of it and really excited to get together with Kevin Williamson, [who has] blessed it, and these incredible new filmmakers. So, I don't know. I've got such a big mouth that I can't talk about anything."

The original film was written by Williamson and directed by the late Wes Craven, with the pair collaborating on all feature films in the franchise. The last installment came in 2011 with Scream 4, with MTV then reinventing the concept into two TV narratives.

Arquette went on to note that, in addition to being excited about the upcoming opportunity to continue the franchise, he looks forward to looking back on his time working on the original films from Craven.

"Anything Wes did, I'd love to see his legacy continue," the actor confessed. "Wes Craven was such an influence for me and a mentor. That's gonna be a lot of my time on it, just reminiscing about all the incredibly important times I shared with him and how influential he was on me."

Actress Neve Campbell also starred in all four original films and, while she's teased that she's been in talks to return for the new film, it has yet to be made official.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors [Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett] of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

Stay tuned for details on the new Scream.

