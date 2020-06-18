Scream 5: David Arquette Reveals If Other Cast Members Are Returning

When a new entry into a beloved franchise is announced, fans automatically begin to wonder which familiar faces from previous entries of the series will return, and while David Arquette is excited to be participating in a new Scream, he can't confirm if any other of the series' stars are expected to appear in the upcoming film. The actor played Dewey Riley in all four previous films, with co-stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox also having starred in all big-screen outings in the franchise, leading fans to wonder if they can expect the entire original trio to appear in the upcoming adventure.

"Oh my gosh, yeah, I am. I'm not allowed to talk about it," Arquette revealed to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. "It's just me so far, I don't know. I don't know if anyone else is gonna do it. I don't know what my role is. I mean I'm Dewey, again, but we're really not allowed to talk about anything."

The original four films were directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The concept was also adapted into a TV series on MTV, with the first approach earning two seasons and a subsequent adaptation earning a six-episode season. Following the confirmation that Arquette would be involved in the series, it was assumed that he would be playing his Dewey character again, but with the horror genre having a history of seeing performers return to a franchise merely for a cameo, it would seem that the new film is assuredly a continuation of the original narrative as opposed to being a reimagining.

The new film comes from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with Campbell previously confirming that she had been contacted about getting involved in the project.

"I got this really, really respectful letter from the directors of the new one," Campbell shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "They came to me with Scream 5, and these directors are incredibly talented. They wrote a letter honoring Wes in such a beautiful way, and they expressed that the reason they make horror movies is because of Wes and the Scream films. They also expressed how blown away they are at the idea of actually getting an opportunity to make one of them and how much they want to honor and respect Wes’ vision. It was just beautiful, and I was really grateful."

She continued, "I had really thought that the only way I’d step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we’ll see. We’re just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we’ll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we’ll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

Stay tuned for details on the new Scream.

Are you hoping more original stars appear in the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.