Scream Shares Tease of Ghostface With One-Year Countdown Reminder

When a new Scream was announced last March, it originally came with a 2021 release date, yet the coronavirus pandemic saw not only production on movies delayed, but also resulted in movie theaters around the world being shuttered, with the project getting pushed to 2022. While filming was completed last fall under required health and safety precautions, the official Scream Twitter account shared a post reminding audiences that in just one year, the film will be released in theaters. This new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Check out the new Scream on January 14, 2022.

When the project was initially announced, fans wondered if the endeavor would be a reboot or reimagining of the original film from director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson, but when original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox were confirmed to return, we realized it would instead continue the narrative that launched back in 1996.

The filmmakers previously detailed how the original cast members were integral to developing this new installment.

"This is their world. We are the new guys and we were very conscious of that and wanted to make sure everybody knew that going in," Gillett shared of the original cast during the film's Virtual Production Press Day. "It wasn't, like, 'Our way or the highway.' It was, 'Here's this script that Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt] wrote that we love. These are characters that you guys have built over the last 25 years. All input is not only welcome, it is encouraged.' And everybody had really good thoughts that helped guide the character stories. And, in a lot of cases, the story overall, where it was like, 'This is a thing that wouldn't make sense for X, Y, and Z, so we should adjust it.' Then we all sat down and talked about it and figured that out. It was truly invaluable. It was really invaluable getting all the information, or just the feedback from them, because they know these characters better than anyone and they really help guide that in a lot of ways."

The new film also sees the return of Scream 4's Marley Shelton, while seeing the debuts of Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, and Melissa Barrera.

Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022.

