Sean Connery: Fans Mourn the Award-Winning James Bond Star
News broke on Saturday that Academy Award-winning actor Sean Connery died in his sleep at the age of 90. Connery is forever etched into the cinematic landscape as the icon who first played James Bond on film. But that was only one of many great performances from Connery. He also played Indiana Jones' father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, working opposite Nicolas Cage in The Rock, and had roles in other films including Dragonheart, Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, The Untouchables, and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Connery's award-winning performances had an impact on many actors who worked alongside him or grew up watching him on the big screen. Those stars have been sharing tributes to Connery.
The producers of the James Bond film series were among the first to comment on Connery's passing. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared via the franchise's official Twitter account. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
but so have the fans who filled theaters to watch Connery's work. They've now taken to social media to share their thoughts about the actor. We've collected some here. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.
Halloween Tribute
Spent my afternoon carving my tribute to Sir Sean Connery. #007 #SeanConneryRIP pic.twitter.com/zMIIrOxM30— Anil Patel (@anilpatel83) October 31, 2020
Deeply Saddened
Deeply saddened to hear the legendary Sir Sean Connery has passed away today peacefully in his sleep. He lived a full life at 90 years old. RIP. His career has many iconic roles, from defining James Bond to Henry Jones. What are your favs of his? pic.twitter.com/jvz3sAlTqI— Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) October 31, 2020
A life in pictures
Born in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh in 1930 - the great Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/wrmbPnhL4i— TV and Film Stars (@TVandFilmStars) October 31, 2020
Two Bonds
RIP Sean Connery.
Here with Roger Moore. pic.twitter.com/ig9LvJpuRn— Distracted Film (@distractedfilm) October 31, 2020
Magnificent Bastard
Not the news I was Expecting this Morning.
RIP Sean Connery— Mosin M1891 (@burritobus) October 31, 2020
God Speed you magnificent bastard pic.twitter.com/9Pn4MaRhfG
The original 007
RIP to the great 007 Sean Connery... pic.twitter.com/c40y1V1ZZO— (Spooky) Guts 🎃 (@gutsthebadass) October 31, 2020
He'll be missed
Rest In Peace Sir Sean Connery! You will be missed!😢 https://t.co/4PhJIoYhe7— sonytone (@sonytone1) October 31, 2020
Still the Best Bond
Rest in Peace, Sean Connery, born: August 25, 1930-d. October 31, 2020, Scottish born actor, producer. The coolest James Bond, ever. pic.twitter.com/XQlWv4DM9a— 1 904-660-8349 Wayne Jackson (@904_8349) October 31, 2020
True Scot
Sir Sean Connery— benewords (@benewords) October 31, 2020
What a Scotch.... pic.twitter.com/h9okmKsV88
RIP
Rest In Peace Sir Sean Connery. 😔 #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/PMdGd1M99a— Lauren 🇦🇺 (@LaurenHLoz) October 31, 2020