Sean Connery: Fans Mourn the Award-Winning James Bond Star

News broke on Saturday that Academy Award-winning actor Sean Connery died in his sleep at the age of 90. Connery is forever etched into the cinematic landscape as the icon who first played James Bond on film. But that was only one of many great performances from Connery. He also played Indiana Jones' father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, working opposite Nicolas Cage in The Rock, and had roles in other films including Dragonheart, Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, The Untouchables, and League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Connery's award-winning performances had an impact on many actors who worked alongside him or grew up watching him on the big screen. Those stars have been sharing tributes to Connery.

The producers of the James Bond film series were among the first to comment on Connery's passing. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared via the franchise's official Twitter account. "He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

but so have the fans who filled theaters to watch Connery's work.

