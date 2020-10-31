Sean Connery: Fellow James Bond Star Daniel Craig Pays Tribute

✖

The great Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90, and friends and fans all over the world are sharing tributes to the late James Bond star. Those who have been able to be a part of the Bond legacy and franchise are also paying their respects, including the newest actor to hold the mantle, Daniel Craig. Craig shared his sadness over Connery's death in a statement to Variety, saying that Connery "will be remembered as Bond and so much more" and that "the wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts." You can find Craig's full statement below.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig said. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

James Bond movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also shared their tribute to the original Bond via a written statement on Twitter.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

The official James Bond account also released a statement on social media, writing "Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed."

Our thoughts are with Connery's family and friends.