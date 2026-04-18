The Batman 2 Casts Game of Thrones Star In Key Role (& It’s Perfect)

It appears that The Batman 2 has added one hell of a name to their cast, and for a role that should have fans incredibly excited as Matt Reeves continues to build out this new world for Bruce Wayne—one that’s unlike any we’ve really seen so far for the Caped Crusader. Reeve’s take on the world is grittier, featuring a younger Batman just beginning his path as a vigilante. And with the new movie closer than ever, with fan-favorite names sure to appear, this news couldn’t have come at a better time.

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While DC Studios has refused to comment, Deadline has reported that British acting veteran Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) has been officially cast as Charles Dent, the father of Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent, who will be played by Sebastian Stan. Scarlett Johansson is also rumored to be joining the Dent family as Dent’s wife, Gilda, as the film begins production this spring for an October 2027 release.

It’s the Perfect Sort of Role for Charles Dance

Charles Dent is a perfect fit for Dance, who most will recognize from his turn as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. Powerful, domineering, clever, and beyond treacherous are all vibes that Dance brought to the character, easily making him a fan favorite in a series full of characters the audience fell in love with. And now it appears that Dance will be bringing that same treatment to Gotham, embodying another rich and powerful man that audiences will love to hate—or hate to love. It’s especially fitting considering his last role as Leopold Frankenstein, the sneering and stoic father of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the beloved novel. This almost-official casting news is especially exciting, given the rumors that have been swirling about big names passing on undisclosed roles.

Seeing a lot of talk about “passes” on the Charles Dent role. To be clear, the only other person I know that passed on role was Stellan, every other name rumored I never heard was considered a real option. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 18, 2026

While the plot of the sequel film has been kept under wraps, it’s easy to surmise that it will closely follow the events of the first film, which centered on Bruce Wayne as he becomes more entrenched in his identity as Batman, venturing deeper into Gotham’s underworld after a serial killer leaves a trail of cryptic clues that seem to lead right back to his doorstep. There’s a distinctly noir feeling to The Batman films, one more reminiscent of the animated Batman Beyond than anything else. And knowing that this is Reeves’ distinct style, it’s a sure bet that we’ll get a continuation of this theme in The Batman 2.

What do you think of this casting news? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Batman fans are saying.