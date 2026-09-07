Sebastian Stan Reveals Winter Soldier Spinoff Movie He Pitched to Marvel Studios, And It Sounds Perfect

Although Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier has never had a solo movie or TV show in the MCU, despite arguably coming somewhat close with both Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there is no question that he is a fan-favorite character and Sebastian Stan is a fan-favorite actor in the larger franchise. In fact, even in spite of Bucky’s complex history in the MCU—largely through no fault of his own—fans have continued to love and want the best for the character, especially if that means additional screen time for Stan. Most recently, Bucky was a pivotal part of Thunderbolts*, and we already know that Bucky will be in Avengers: Doomsday (but many are fearing that Doomsday may actually mean Bucky’s MCU end).

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It seems Stan himself has been working out some new story ideas for the character, though, as he recently revealed in a New York Magazine interview that he “half-jokingly” pitched a spinoff movie centered on Bucky Barnes to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Given the fact that we’re hearing about it now and considering that Stan already said this was, at least in part, a joke, it seems unlikely to ever really happen. However, Stan’s Winter Soldier movie idea was actually brilliant and perfect for the character, and Marvel really should consider it.

Stan Pitched a “Sicario-Esque” Winter Soldier Movie

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

According to an X post, Stan’s recent New York Magazine interview includes a description of a “Sicario-esque” Winter Soldier movie that he pitched directly to Marvel Studios/Kevin Feige, saying, “We keep a real small budget. It’s about a guy who thinks he recognizes someone from his past that had something to do with when, you know, he was brainwashed, and he gets obsessed with this person. He goes on a whole journey to try to figure out who this person is. It’s a thriller.” Apparently, Feige said, “Yeah, that sounds cool,” but seemingly not in a way that suggested such a project would ever really enter the pipeline. Yet, if the internet is any indication, fans certainly seem to have an interest in this storyline eventually hitting the big screen.

In response to that same X post, one commenter wrote, “HELLO THAT SOUNDS INCREDIBLE?!?!?!” and another said, “G—t Feige, give him his movie!!!” Another commenter simply posted a gif of Peter Griffin from Family Guy saying, “Why are we not funding this?” For now, it still feels rather unlikely that this film will happen, even with fans seeming to push for the idea online. If there were any serious talks, or even presumably signs that there could one day be serious talks, it’s doubtful Stan would be casually mentioning it in interviews now.

Of course, no one should ever really say never when it comes to the MCU—just look at some of the shocking choices we already know have been made for Doomsday. Perhaps this Winter Soldier movie really will come to be, and it’s difficult to see that as anything other than a great opportunity, because this story actually feels like a perfect fit for the character and for Stan.