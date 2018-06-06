Selma Blair Says She Wouldn’t Have Signed On To The ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

These days, reboots are another normal reality for Hollywood, leaving actor to pass on fan-favorite characters to a new casts and crews. Some actors may be lucky enough to nab a spot in a film revival, but Selma Blair says she wouldn’t have signed to Hellboy‘s reboot if she had been asked.

Blair chatted with Yahoo at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, and it was there the star opened up about the Hellboy reboot. The actress was a leading star in Guillermo del Toro‘s Hellboy movies as she played Liz. And, when it comes down to it, Blair is loyal to her director’s vision through and through.

“My heart lies with Guillermo del Toro and his creations of it. My Hellboy world is in Guillermo’s brain and that’s where it stays,” Blair said. “They’ll do whatever they’ll do; it’ll be a totally different incarnation. My job is done.”

Clearly, Blair is a ride-or-die fan of del Toro. If the director isn’t going to oversee Hellboy on the big screen, then she wants no part of any project.

For awhile, fans have believed del Toro had a chance of returning for a third Hellboy film. The director famously questioned fans if they would be interested in another sequel, and del Toro even met with studios over the project. However, things must have gone belly-up as Hellboy creator Mike Mignola let fans know the franchise would get a film reboot instead.

Shortly after news of the reboot went live, Blair welcomed its new star to the Hellboy family. David Harbour was cast to play Hellboy himself after Ron Perlman made the character famous. Blair took to Instagram to congratulate Harbour with a warm if not bittersweet message.

“Another story is told,” she wrote. “Have the time of your life my cupcake eating bad ass friend.”

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.