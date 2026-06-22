Sequel To Disney’s Cult Classic 1990s Superhero Movie Was Pitched by The Batman Writer (& They Rejected It)

Back in the 1990s, Disney made a great superhero movie, but in the decades since, it has been doomed to stand alone as a single release. 1991 saw the release of The Rocketeer, based on the comic book character of the same name. The movie’s release saw it earn critical praise, but ultimately it struggled at the box office and considerably underperformed. This led to all immediate sequel plans being scrapped, though The Rocketeer quietly earned itself a reputation as a great comic book movie and cemented itself as a cult classic with fans. The movie’s pulpy charm and retro-futuristic ideas make it utterly unique, especially as no sequel ever materialized, other than a short-lived animated TV series in 2019, which failed to capture the preschool audience it was aimed at.

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However, Mattson Tomlin, who served as an uncredited writer on The Batman and has been tasked with penning Matt Reeves’ sequel, The Batman Part II, has revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he and collaborator J.D. Dillard pitched a sequel to The Rocketeer. Described as “100 harrowing minutes that would have really leaned into how viscerally insane it is to strap yourself to a rocket and save the world from fascists”, Tomlin’s idea for a Rocketeer sequel sounds intriguing. Explaining that he wanted the movie to unfold in real time but that Disney completely rejected the sequel idea, Tomlin voiced that he was “bummed it won’t see the light of day.” Going by his description alone, so are we.

Why Now Is The Perfect Time For A Rocketeer Sequel

Tomlin’s pitch of a sequel to The Rocketeer sometime in 2025 might not have won Disney over, but there’s every indication that the movie could have been a success. For starters, the nostalgia element alone is encouraging, and the rise of superhero cinema since the release of the original movie would surely only contribute to greater success. With The Rocketeer remembered as a cult Disney sci-fi movie, capitalizing on its 25-year absence from the big screen would likely have been a sound endeavor even in principle alone.

The idea for a sequel outlined by Tomlin only makes the pitched movie sound even cooler. With a fun real-time concept at its core, the follow-up could easily have intrigued audiences, subverting many superhero movie ideas while also tapping into the nostalgic elements that have contributed to many other recent blockbuster successes. Both in the superhero genre and further afield, nostalgia has been proven to sell with audiences over recent years, so the 35-year anniversary of The Rocketeer‘s release might be the perfect time to begin work on a sequel.

With The Flash bringing back Michael Keaton’s Batman and Deadpool & Wolverine resurrecting several of Marvel’s less successful movie superheroes, it has been firmly proven that audiences are keen to revisit the genre’s earlier years, regardless of whether they’re considered comic book box office flops or not. The Rocketeer could not only make use of the same idea, but could also go a step further with Tomlin’s sequel idea. More closely examining the realistic implications of being a superhero like the Rocketeer could have made for an enthralling and incredibly hilarious sequel, had Disney only given more consideration to the intriguingly unique sequel idea pitched by Mattson Tomlin.

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