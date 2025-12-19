7 Biggest Rumors About The Batman Part II, Ranked

Even though The Batman Part II is one of the most anticipated DC movies, details about the upcoming film are sparse. 2022 saw Matt Reeves change the face of the movie superhero, bringing in Robert Pattinson to play a new version of the Dark Knight. The Batman‘s grounded, noir take on the hero’s story was refreshing and well-received, and has been hailed as one of the best DC adaptations of recent years. Despite being announced shortly after the first film, updates on The Batman Part II have been incredibly thin on the ground, which has proven frustrating for fans of Reeves’ new Batman continuity.

Just because details of the film have yet to be announced, that doesn’t mean fans have stopped speculating. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to play Batman in live-action, making his return an especially exciting prospect. While fans eagerly await updates about the upcoming sequel, exciting rumors have begun to swirl about The Batman Part II.

7) Robert Pattinson Will Become The DCU Batman

Not much is known about Batman in the DCU, with details about the hero’s role in the franchise as yet unannounced. However, one of the rumors that continues to circulate about The Batman Part II is that it could potentially see Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight be incorporated into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new franchise. While the likelihood of this happening seems slim, considering it has been routinely dismissed by Gunn and Reeves, it’s a rumor that seems to have retained its traction among fans.

6) Batman Will Team Up With A Villain

One of the few teases Matt Reeves has given about The Batman Part II is that it will see the hero forced to operate in a gray area, and that both Bruce Wayne and Batman will face challenges they have never faced before. Some believe this could hint at the character being forced to work alongside one of his villains, because while there have been some great Batman movie villains, the movies have never forced the hero to work directly with them. It’s only one possible interpretation of Reeves’ comments, but it’s also one of the most plausible rumors about the sequel.

5) The Batman Part II Will Adapt The Long Halloween

Another of the rumors about The Batman Part II that seems especially plausible concerns its source material. Some fans believe that the sequel will be an adaptation of The Long Halloween, especially as it is believed that Harvey Dent will play a role in the movie. The story would incorporate the same detective feel from the first film while also further exploring its version of Gotham. Though it may not be a strictly faithful adaptation, many believe that The Long Halloween will be a major inspiration on The Batman Part II.

4) The Joker Will Play A Major Role

There have been many live-action versions of the Joker, and The Batman set up the next incarnation of the character. Though only his voice was heard in the finished film, a deleted scene established Barry Keoghan’s version of the iconic villain. Details about his involvement in the sequel are sparse, but many believe that The Batman set him up to be a major part of the next film. There may not be concrete evidence to support it, but the theory seems possible all the same.

3) Harvey & Mrs Dent Will Feature Heavily

One of the most prominent rumors is also one of the most plausible, especially with the latest cast updates for The Batman Part II. It has been reported that not only will Scarlett Johansson feature in the sequel, but that she will play Gilda Dent, Harvey Dent’s wife. Not only does this fit with The Long Halloween story, but it has lent further credence to the rumors that Two-Face will appear in the upcoming movie. Reports of Scarlett Johansson’s The Batman Part II role only seem to make rumors about Harvey and Gilda Dent appear all the more likely.

2) Robin Will Appear

One of the most widespread rumors about The Batman Part II involves the potential inclusion of one of the hero’s most iconic supporting characters from the comics. Rumors continue to swirl that the sequel will introduce an incarnation of Robin, Batman’s beloved sidekick. Robin’s exclusion from other adaptations has been one of the worst things to happen to Batman movies, so it’s understandable that the rumor would persist. Whether or not Robin will feature remains to be seen, but the rumor indicates that it would be a popular decision to include him in the sequel.

1) The Court of Owls Will Be The Villain

Considering the Court of Owls are among the most powerful Batman villains not yet in DC movies, the rumors of their appearance in The Batman Part II make sense. The first movie effectively set up the secret society, and many believe them to be a perfect fit for Matt Reeves’ version of Gotham City. The Court of Owls has become the most likely inclusion for The Batman Part II, according to rumors, with many excited at the prospect of seeing them on the big screen.

