I’m Still Shocked Fans Haven’t Watched These 3 Great Comic Book Movies 

In modern cinema, there is perhaps no genre bigger or more dominant than comic book movies. Though these typically fall under the banner of superhero cinema, such as with the wildly successful movies of the MCU, not all comic book adaptations squarely fit within the superhero genre. After all, comic books cover a whole range of genres, and many of the best or most interesting seem to warrant blockbuster adaptations. However, bringing a comic book movie to life on the big screen isn’t an easy task, especially if the source material itself isn’t particularly well-known. To that end, there have been many comic book movies that have flown under the radar.

Many underrated superhero movies deserved to start franchises, but instead have been all but forgotten by the wider world of moviegoers. Similarly, there have been many great comic book adaptations that simply didn’t achieve the recognition that they should have, whether for their star power, their entertainment value, or their contribution to the genre as a whole. Sadly, not all comic book movies get the love they deserve, but it still seems criminal that some fans haven’t actually watched some of the best comic book adaptations out there.

3) The Rocketeer (1991)

The Rocketeer is something of an obscure character in his own right, having been created in 1982 as an homage to the pulpy serial heroes of the ’30s and ’40s. 1991 saw the comic book character brought to life on the big screen, boasting an all-star cast led by Billy Campbell and featuring Jennifer Connelly, Alan Arkin, Timothy Dalton, and Paul Sorvino. Its story follows stunt pilot Cliff Secord, whose discovery of a rocket-powered jetpack allows him to become the titular hero, much to the dismay of numerous villainous elements around the world.

As it was released in 1991, The Rocketeer lacks much of the polish that modern superhero movie fans have grown accustomed to. However, its unique premise and setting make for one of the best comic book movies of the ’90s, and The Rocketeer‘s contribution to the development of the modern superhero genre is clear. Though the movie has been consistently overlooked due to the obscure source material and poor box office performance, it’s a gem of a comic book movie that more fans should attempt to experience.

2) Mystery Men (1999)

Some comic book movies take minutes to prove they’re masterpieces, and in its own way, Mystery Men is one of them. The 1999 movie is as much satire as it is a bona fide superhero film, but that doesn’t hurt its quality. It follows a team of wannabe heroes who are forced to step up against a dangerous supervillain after their city’s resident hero is incapacitated. Mystery Men‘s cast is a veritable who’s-who of late ’90s comedy, featuring Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, William H. Macy, Janeane Garofalo, and Paul Reubens, as well as celebrated actors Greg Kinnear and Geoffrey Rush.

Its comic book source material may be pretty obscure, but that does nothing to hurt Mystery Men. The movie is both hilarious and memorably presented, with exceptional set and costume design to complement its bizarre characters and ideas. For some reason, it’s a great comic book movie that has been forgotten by most, even though it delivers consistently excellent self-deprecating humor that pokes fun at the genre even as it weaves an engaging superhero story. While it may seem silly at a glance, Mystery Men is another great movie that comic book fans should definitely watch.

1) The Losers (2010)

There are many great comic book movies without superheroes, but they rarely get the same level of attention as those featuring larger-than-life iconic figures. 2010’s The Losers definitely falls into that bracket, as its comic book source material is not particularly well known. Adapted from a Vertigo comic book series of the same name, itself based on an earlier DC comic set in World War II, The Losers boasted a staggering cast of upcoming talent. Led by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Losers‘ cast also featured Zoe Saldaña, Chris Evans, and Idris Elba in starring roles.

An action comedy following an elite black ops team of former Special Forces operatives, The Losers features some truly great moments. It’s a movie that is a lot of fun from beginning to end, with its action decidedly more realistic than that of the average comic book adaptation. Despite mixed reviews from critics, The Losers is a film with a small cult following, making it an excellent example of how even great comic book movies with incredible casts can sometimes go unnoticed.

