Shadowhunters Stars Reuniting on a New Movie

It's been almost five years since Shadowhunters ended its run on Freeform, but now, some of the fan favorite series' cast is getting back together for a new project. On Instagram, Katherine McNamara shared a photo of herself along with Dominic Sherwood and Matthew Daddario holding copies of the script for a new movie called Firework. A closer look at the script reveals that it's written by Daddario. You can check out the post for yourself below.

"Something fire is in the works… #FIREWORKMOVIE" McNamara wrote.

At the moment, there aren't very many details about the movie, though the script page reads "almost based on a true story". This does seem to signal that whatever this project is, it isn't connected to Shadowhunters. That series, based on The Mortal Instruments novel series by Cassandra Clare, ended in 2019 after three seasons.

Shadowhunters Stars Have Teamed Up Before

Firework isn't the first time the stars of Shadowhunters have gotten back together for a project. Back in 2022, McNamara and Sherwood got together for Return to the Shadows with Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood, a Shadowhunters rewatch podcast from iHeartRadio.

Originally ordered to series by Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2015, Shadowhunters was the second live action adaptation of Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments series of novels, the first being the 2013 feature film, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. Shadowhunters drew a devoted fanbase who, upon news that the series was being cut short after just three seasons, sparked a massive global #SaveShadowhunters campaign. Ultimately, economic factors sealed the series' fate, but love for the series has continued.

"Creating and shooting Shadowhunters was such a special, unique, life-shaping experience that truly changed us—personally, professionally, and artistically," McNamara told Entertainment Weekly. "When approached about the podcast, I thought it seemed like the perfect next step to give back and support this beautiful Shadowfam community. So, I reached out to Dom to see if he would join me as we both have always sought out ways to do so."

She continued, "The Shadowfam is and always will be near and dear to our hearts, their love and support is as strong as ever and for that, I am forever humbled and grateful. With Return to the Shadows, we are able to share stories, secrets, and memories as well as behind-the-scenes tidbits alongside interviews with the cast, crew, and creatives—as a love letter to the Shadowfam. As we embark on this next adventure, I am excited to invite members of the Shadowfam, old and new, to join us as we Return to the Shadows."

