Shadowhunters Stars Launch Companion Podcast

It’s been nearly three years since Shadowhunters ended on Freeform, but it’s time to go back to the Shadow World with a new rewatch podcast from series stars Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood. On Monday, iHeartRadio announced Return to the Shadows with Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood. The podcast is set to debut on April 11th with new episodes airing each Monday.

Return to the Shadows will see McNamara and Sherwood, who played Clary Fray and Jace Wayland respectively, revisit every episode of the series which ran for three seasons on Freeform. According to iHeartRadio, fans can expect conversations with many of McNamara and Sherwood’s former castmates including Alberto Rosende, Matthew Dadario, and Harry Shum Jr., as well as guest stars, producers, writers, and crew. iHeartRadio Podcast Network distributes the podcast. Return to the Shadows is produced by Propagate Content. Executive producers are Linh Le, McNamara, and Sherwood. Senior producers are Liz Hayes and Diego Tapia. Episodes are produced by Kristin Vermilya, Emily Carr, and Hannah Harris with original music by Alex Kinsey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally ordered to series by Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2015, Shadowhunters was the second live action adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments series of novels, the first being the 2013 feature film, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. Shadowhunters drew a devoted fanbase who, upon news that the series was being cut short after just three seasons, sparked a massive global #SaveShadowhunters campaign. Ultimately, economic factors sealed the series’ fate, but love for the series has continued.

“Creating and shooting Shadowhunters was such a special, unique, life-shaping experience that truly changed us—personally, professionally, and artistically,” McNamara told Entertainment Weekly. “When approached about the podcast, I thought it seemed like the perfect next step to give back and support this beautiful Shadowfam community. So, I reached out to Dom to see if he would join me as we both have always sought out ways to do so.”

She continued, “The Shadowfam is and always will be near and dear to our hearts, their love and support is as strong as ever and for that, I am forever humbled and grateful. With Return to the Shadows, we are able to share stories, secrets, and memories as well as behind-the-scenes tidbits alongside interviews with the cast, crew, and creatives—as a love letter to the Shadowfam. As we embark on this next adventure, I am excited to invite members of the Shadowfam, old and new, to join us as we Return to the Shadows.”

Return to the Shadows debuts on April 11th.