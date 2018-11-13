‘Shadowhunters’ Named Television Show of Year at People’s Choice Awards

Shadowhunters may have been cancelled, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t showing it a lot of love before it comes to an end. The supernatural drama won TV Show of 2018 at last night’s People’s Choice Awards.

The show, which as axed by Freeform over reported issues with production cost after co-producers Constantin Film lost its output deal with Netflix, also brought home awards for Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018 for Katherine McNamara, and Male TV Star of 2018 for Harry Shum, Jr.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The popular series, which is an adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments novel series, is currently in its third season on Freeform and despite efforts of dedicated fans is expected to conclude in February 2018. However, with the People’s Choice Awards being fan-driven, last night’s wins led many to call for the show’s cancellation to be revisited. While that’s not likely in the cards — the remaining episodes are set for a finale and a recent prop auction revealed a handful of spoilers of how things will conclude — series star Isaiah Mustafa acknowledged the dedication of fans in an acceptance speech at the awards.

“We just wanted to say thank you to the most dedicated, loving fandom out there,” Mustafa said. “We miss you guys. We’re going to see you in 2019.”

Ordered to series by Freeform (then ABC Family) in 2015, Shadowhunters is the second live-adaptation of the source material after The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones feature film in 2013. Sadly, the cancellation of Shadowhunters also marks the second time a live-adaptation of the source material has come to an end sooner than hoped. Following disappointing box office performance, sequels to The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones were cancelled, a move that ultimately led to the development of Shadowhunters.

Shadowhunters is currently on a mid-season hiatus and when the show returns, it will end with a 12-episode wrap-up. Marketing the end of the show, Freeform is calling the second half of the third season Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt and will conclude the series with a two-hour finale.

Are you excited for Shadowhunters‘ big wins at last night’s People’s Choice Awards or is it bittersweet victory? Let us know your take in the comments.