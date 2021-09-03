Shang-Chi 2 Release Date Rumored

Marvel Studios laid out a majority of its Phase 5 slate and teased what's to come in Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con. However, one project missing from the announcements was Shang-Chi 2. The sequel to last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing back director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu. It's very likely a Shang-Chi sequel will land before Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in 2025, but that still leaves two years for Marvel to settle on a release date. Thankfully, a Reddit scooper has revealed the exact date their sources believe Shang-Chi 2 will arrive in theaters.

A Reddit post in the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit states Shang-Chi 2 is releasing on February 14, 2025. If that date is to be believed, that plants Shang-Chi 2 in Marvel's Phase 6, aka The Multiverse Saga. The Phase 5 and 6 timeline shown by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at SDCC had a slot for a Winter 2025 movie, between Fantastic Four on November 6, 2024, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025. As Earth's Mightiest Heroes prepare for their showdown against Kang the Conqueror, Shang-Chi's next big screen adventure could have major ramifications for the next big Avengers epics.

It was just yesterday that Disney announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant since there had been speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.

Simu Liu is already looking forward to flexing his newfound power in the Shang-Chi sequel. "I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I'm curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings," Liu said in a January chat with Complex.

He added, "Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that's so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I'm just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don't know anything, but I'm excited to dive into that process."

When do you believe Marvel Studios will release Shang-Chi 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!