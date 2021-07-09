Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Cast in Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg

✖

Simu Liu is having a busy year! Not only did the actor recently wrap filming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but he also just completed the fifth season of Kim's Convenience. According to Deadline, the actor is not slowing down any time soon. Liu was recently cast in Arthur the King, which is also set to star Mark Wahlberg. The film will feature Ali Suliman and Rob Collins, and will be directed by Simon Cellan Jones. The film is based on 2017 book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home. You can read a description of the story below:

"Inspired by a true story, Arthur the King follows Lindnord, captain of a Swedish adventure racing team who met and befriended a wounded stray dog during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle where they crossed rivers and battled illness and injury through some of the world’s toughest terrain. Wahlberg will play the Swedish adventurer, while Liu will play the role of Liam."

Liu took to social media yesterday today to celebrate the news. Since it's a dog film, the actor sweetly dedicated the casting news to his late pal, Barkley. "The next journey begins. This one’s for you Barkley. I miss you every day my boy." You can view the post below:

As for Shang-Chi, the full cast for the movie was recently revealed during the Disney Investor Day live stream. In addition to Liu as the lead, the movie will feature Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist. After the movie wrapped, Liu wrote the following to thank the crew for their hard work:

"Our crew came to get it DONE," Liu said on social media. "This shoot was a marathon like no other, broken up by a massive four-month hiatus during which the world completely and irrevocably changed. We finally returned to principle photography in July with a promise that we were going to do it right, emphasizing the health and safety of our hundreds of crew members. Through the thirteen-odd weeks back we made on-set safety an absolute priority, starting with masks and frequent sanitization to rapid testing and pod systems. Everyone sacrificed, and in the end? Over 40,000 COVID tests without a SINGLE positive. From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I'm so proud of this crew of people and I can't wait to show you what we made with [Destin Daniel Cretton]."

Arthur the King does not yet have a release date. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.