Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Reveals Full Cast

✖

The Marvel portion of Disney's Investor Day live stream was full of so many announcements, you may have missed some details. One movie that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige touched on was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which recently wrapped production in Australia. There have been many casting rumors surrounding the film, which is set to star Kim's Convenience's Simu Liu in the titular role. We now know the full cast, which includes Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist.

"Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and we are excited to share the fantastic cast bringing the film to life. #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021," @MarvelStudios tweeted. You can view the post below:

Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and we are excited to share the fantastic cast bringing the film to life.#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/fnmNP94nrA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Recently, Yeoh spoke about the film and applauded Marvel Studios for the film's Asian representation.

"I am very, very happy that finally, we have our own superhero," Yeoh told BBC News after being named to this year's BBC 100 Women list. "You have Black Panther, right? You even have the Hulk, Thor, Black Widow." She added while clapping, "Finally, yes... Shang-Chi."

Feige said last year it was "always the plan" for Marvel to continue to grow more inclusive and diverse after the success of Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," he said last year. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

Feige added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021.