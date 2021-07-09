Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Wraps on Fifth Season of Kim's Convenience

✖

Simu Liu is one busy guy! The actor who will soon be known by all as Shang-Chi recently wrapped production on the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Once the actor finished up filming in Australia he headed back home to Canada to get back to work on his sitcom, Kim's Convenience. The actor often posts updates about his work on social media, and just announced yesterday that he wrapped production on the show's fifth season.

"Five seasons later, people still think we shoot in an actual convenience store. #WRAPPED," Liu wrote. You can check out the post, which features a photo of Liu posing with his castmates, below:

Earlier this week, Liu assured fans he would be returning to the series after someone asked on Twitter, "@SimuLiu is Jung going to be missing from this season of @KimsConvenience because of Shang-Chi?" Liu answered the question by posting some set photos, which you can view below:

Liu is not the only Kim's Convenience star to be featured in a major Disney project. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee showed up in two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian this season as Captain Carson Teva. "A Korean-Canadian in the Star Wars universe gives hope to a lot of people that dreams do come true," Lee recently shared with CBC. "That this is attainable. That's Star Wars in a nutshell for me."

As for Shang-Chi, Liu recently wrote the following to thank the crew for their hard work:

"Our crew came to get it DONE," Liu wrote on social media. "This shoot was a marathon like no other, broken up by a massive four-month hiatus during which the world completely and irrevocably changed. We finally returned to principle photography in July with a promise that we were going to do it right, emphasizing the health and safety of our hundreds of crew members. Through the thirteen-odd weeks back we made on-set safety an absolute priority, starting with masks and frequent sanitization to rapid testing and pod systems. Everyone sacrificed, and in the end? Over 40,000 COVID tests without a SINGLE positive. From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I'm so proud of this crew of people and I can't wait to show you what we made with [Destin Daniel Cretton]."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021.