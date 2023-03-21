Shazam! 2 Director Shares Cool 360-Degree Behind-the-Scenes Videos

sShazam! Fury of the Gods arrived in theaters this past weekend, taking fans into another corner of the DC Universe. There’s definitely been a lot to talk about with regards to Fury of the Gods — including its charming and ambitious take on the adventures of the Shazamily. Director David F. Sandberg recently took to the Internet to share a unique behind-the-scenes look at the project, through a series of 360-degree clips that he shot on the film’s set.

“I shot a few 360 clips on the set of #ShazamFuryOfTheGods,” Sandberg’s tweet reads. “It’s pretty cool when viewing in the YouTube app on your phone or tablet and you can look around in any direction.”

I shot a few 360 clips on the set of #ShazamFuryOfTheGods . It’s pretty cool when viewing in the YouTube app on your phone or tablet and you can look around in any direction: https://t.co/vG1HRSgPmh pic.twitter.com/qi5bJJzUFa — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 21, 2023

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying “Shazam!”, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

“I loved the first Shazam movie,” producer Peter Safran explained in an interview last year. “I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it’s everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it.”

“I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions,” Safran continued. “I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it’s a thrill.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing exclusively in theaters.